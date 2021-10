TRIPLE-A EL PASO (47–75) CHIHUAHUAS 8, Sugar Land 2: LH John Andreoli (.203) backed Kivlehan with a 2-run homer in 2 at-bats with 2 walks and 2 runs scored. 2B Gosuke Katoh (.295) was 2-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and a run. 1B Taylor Kohlwey (.330) was 1-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. CF Jose Azocar (.310) had a double 4 at-bats with a run scored. 3B Ivan Castillo (.287) had a double in 3 ABs with a walk and a run scored. RHP Miguel Diaz (7.62 ERA) followed Avila and allowed a run on 2 hits and a walk with a strikeout in an inning. LH Nick Ramirez (4.87) pitched a perfect inning. RH Jose Quezada (7.36) issued a walk with a strikeout in an otherwise perfect inning. RH James Norwood (4.75) allowed a run on a hit and a walk with a strikeout in an inning.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO