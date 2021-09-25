Police: Dubuque man arrested after making threats with a hammer at Prescott Elementary

A Dubuque man was charged with felony going armed with intent and two counts of first-degree harassment following an incident at Prescott Elementary School Friday. Robert R. Snead, 46, of 1910 1/2 Ellis St., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the school after police were called to the school by Principal Vicki Sullivan. According to court documents, Snead had called Sullivan to complain that his first-grade son had been assaulted by a paraprofessional at the school, Benjamin Weber, resulting in scratches on the child's back. Snead was extremely upset and told Sullivan over the phone that he was going to come to the school and kill Weber with a hammer, court documents say. Sullivan told Snead she would investigate his complaint and call him back in two hours.