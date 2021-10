The varsity volleyball swept the White Cloud Indians in three sets on Wednesday night 25-12, 25-4, 25-20. A great team effort was given by all. Taryn Preston and Emmalyn Geers led the offense with 11 and 8 kills respectively. Kaila Krueger finished the night with 25 assists. Lexie Bowers and Madelyn Geers would lead the defense with 16 and 14 digs respectively, while Emmalyn and Taryn would each finish with 2 blocks on the night. Kaden Perkins would have a strong night serving finishing with 25 points and 3 aces, while Kaila Krueger would add 13 points and 3 aces. This finishes the first round of league play. They will be back in action next Wednesday night at home at approximately 7:00 pm against Lakeview.

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO