Is Far Cry 6 Co-Op?

Owners of ultra-powerful PCs will be able to take advantage of ray tracing in Far Cry 6, and AMD's FSR will help with performance. To celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 6, Stephanie Brenham, 3D Team Lead Programmer at Ubisoft, gave an interview, in which she talked about the graphic technologies used in the game and which hardware platforms they will be available on. She paid special attention to the PCs, whose users will be able to enjoy the maximum quality of graphics. Ray tracing, no FPS cap, Field of View settings, support for ultrawide resolution and several monitors at once - these options will not be available to console players. The prerequisite, however, is a powerful hardware. The highest settings (30 fps / 4K / ray tracing) will require a fast processor (at least i7-10700K / Ryzen 7 5800X), 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO