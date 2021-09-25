CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami piles up school-record 739 yards, beats CCSU 69-0

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State. A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes, who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions. The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.

