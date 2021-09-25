CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Lenhart’s 3 rushing TDs carry Columbia past Georgetown 35-24

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Ty Lenhart ran for three of Columbia’s four rushing touchdowns and Will Allen returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score as the Lions turned back Georgetown 35-24 in nonconference play. Ty’son Edwards and Lenhart had short TD runs in the first quarter to put Columbia (2-0) up 14-0. The Hoyas (1-2) pulled within 14-7 early in the second quarter on Joshua Stakely’s 2-yard TD run, but Allen quickly pushed the Lions’ lead back to 14 when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Pierce Holley scored on a 6-yard run to cap a nine-play, 83-yard drive to pull Georgetown within seven and Conor Hunt added a 42-yard field goal to get the Hoyas within 21-17 at halftime. The Lions finally put Georgetown away when Lenhart scored his third TD _ an 8-yard run _ with 2:36 left to play.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields’ first NFL start was a very rough one. The former Ohio State Buckeyes star made his first start against the Cleveland Browns. The Bears were blown out by the Browns as Fields struggled mightily in the passing game. The first round pick will get another opportunity this week.
NFL
Hoya

FOOTBALL | Georgetown Cedes Lou Little Trophy to Columbia in 35-24 Loss

Fresh off a disappointing 44-9 loss to the Harvard Crimson on Sept. 18, Georgetown football fell to another Ivy League team Saturday afternoon. In a game characterized by heavy offensive firepower and little defensive resistance, the Hoyas proved unable to defend their 24-10 2019 Lou Little Cup title, as the trophy now travels northward to New York’s Columbia Lions (2-0).
GEORGETOWN, DC
KESQ

Bears, winless Lions try to bounce back from rough losses

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions hope to bounce back from losses that were gut wrenching for different reasons. The Bears delivered one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history with just 47 yards in falling 26-6 at Cleveland. Detroit rallied late against Baltimore to take the lead, only to lose 19-17 when Justin Tucker made an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar as time expired. It wasn’t clear who would start at quarterback for Chicago. Justin Fields struggled last week in his first NFL start, with Andy Dalton sidelined because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Fields also hurt his right thumb during the game but was a full participant in practice Wednesday while Dalton was limited.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Columbia#Ap#Hoyas#Georgetown
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lebanon Democrat

Blue Devils slog past Red Raiders behind Martin’s 152 yards, two TDs

It wasn’t perfect, but Lebanon did enough to keep Coffee County at bay to win its homecoming game 28-14 Friday night on a soggy Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium. Pregame rain stopped in time for kickoff, but the field was wet throughout. That didn’t stop Brandon Martin. Subbing for the...
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mesabitribune.com

Wolverines rush past Hunters behind strong ground game; Rock Ridge rushes for all five TD’s

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team played with intensity on defense and used an all gas, no brakes mentality on offense to cruise past Duluth Denfeld Friday night in Eveleth, 36-6. Offensively, the Wolverines wanted to start fast and put points on the board early and often. They wasted little time doing that, scoring on their second drive of the game to draw first blood over the Hunters.
EVELETH, MN
Beaumont Enterprise

Legacy rallies past Abilene behind Young's five TDs

ABILENE — Once again, the No. 20-ranked Legacy football team was unfazed by another two-score deficit in the second half. The Rebels had trouble stopping Abilene High and its methodical offense Friday night. The Eagles kept moving the chains behind their one-two punch of quarterback Abel Ramirez and running back...
ABILENE, TX
Kansas City Star

Shampklin rushes for 183 yards, Harvard eases by Georgetown

Aaron Shampklin carried it 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns, Charlie Dean passed for two scores and Harvard beat Georgetown 44-9 on Saturday. Harvard scored a touchdown on its opening three drives and cruised. Aidan Borguet rushed for 56-yard touchdown, Dean connected with Kaedyn Odermann for a 31-yard score, and Shampklin added a 36-yard scoring run for his first TD since Nov. 3 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Oregon Quarterback Makes Ridiculous Decision

The third-ranked Oregon Ducks are officially on upset alert. The perfect storm began ahead of Saturday’s clash between No. 3 Oregon and Stanford in Palo Alto. The Ducks were without several starters – including offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and safety Bennett Williams – because of injuries. Even Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead didn’t make the trip because of an illness.
OREGON STATE
chatsports.com

Austin's 3 TDs Power Memphis Past Mississippi State, 31-29

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calvin Austin scored three second-half touchdowns including a questionable 94-yard punt return in the fourth quarter as Memphis rallied for a 31-29 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday. The victory and Austin’s punt return culminated a wild final three-plus minutes that included onside kicks, penalties and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy