Mercer defense puts clamps on Furman in 24-3 win

The Panthers beat the Texans last night, and while it certainly wasn’t the most visually appealing football game they’ve ever played, their 24-9 victory puts them at 3-0 on the season. The football world is still trying to figure out whether or not the 2021 Panthers are actually contenders or if they’re still just pretenders taking advantage of a weak schedule, but no matter what people say about us we’re 3-0, bay-bay, and that’s something we haven’t been since September 27, 2015.

