Protests

World Sindhi Congress held protest in Geneva against Pak

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland], September 26 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) on Thursday held a protest here against human rights violations in Pakistan's Sindh province. "The World Sindhi Congress held a protest in Geneva against human rights violations and injustices in Sindh on September 23," WSC said on Facebook. The protestors...

www.houstonmirror.com

New York Post

McKenzie says Taliban offered Kabul control, Austin blames State Dept. for chaos

The head of the US Central Command admitted Wednesday that the Taliban offered to let American troops take charge of security in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation from Afghanistan — an offer the US did not accept — while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blamed the State Department for the failed evacuation of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY

