Saturday is day 1 of many over the next few with rain chances in the forecast. If you're heading outside this afternoon, be sure to read through the forecast blog. Not all of Saturday will be wet, in fact the morning will remain dry and portions of the afternoon will remain dry for some communities as well. We even had a beautiful sunrise this morning, but clouds will be on the increase through the rest of the day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO