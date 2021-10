Real Madrid and Villarreal played out a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on LaLiga’s Matchday 7. In truth, Los Blancos can be happy that they managed to get a point out of this match – though, of course, Real are never satisfied with only one point – because they were outplayed during many stretches of this match. Without a few key defensive performances, they would have lost this match by multiple goals.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO