CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Will Be Without a Star Defender Against Tennessee

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 7 days ago

Tennessee is a double-digit underdog coming into the swamp, but the Vols will have an advantage on the edge with cornerback Kaiir Elam unavailable for tonight's game, according to multiple reports.

The Gators are deep at the position, but Elam is the star of the secondary and a future first-round pick. Elam's absence is related to a knee injury, according to Zach Goodall of Sports Illustrated's All Gators.

"Elam, a junior and 2021 Preseason All-American, suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Alabama this past Saturday when he collided with Gators defensive back Trey Dean III, while breaking up a deep pass to Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III. Elam has since been diagnosed with a knee sprain, sources tell AllGators."

Below is more of Goodall's report on how the Gators will replace their star cornerback.

Redshirt freshman Avery Helm has started every game at cornerback opposite of Elam this season, although true freshman Jason Marshall Jr. split snaps evenly with Helm against Alabama. It wouldn't be surprising to see Helm and Marshall start at outside cornerback this week, as such.

Another cornerback who could factor into the mix is graduate student Elijah Blades, who transferred to UF from Texas A&M in August. Blades logged seven snaps against Florida Atlantic in the season opener but has not played since. Head coach Dan Mullen said that Blades was dealing with a sore hamstring prior to the USF game in Week 2, which resulted in Blades not dressing against the Bulls.

Tennessee has stretched the field vertically in multiple games under Josh Heupel, and they will look to take advantage of Elam's absence tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Alabama State
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Dan Mullen
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
wjhl.com

Strong second half propels Florida past Tennessee

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – Tennessee put up a good fight in the first half, but the Volunteers fizzled out in the final two quarters with the Gators scoring 28 unanswered points in the 38-14 win Saturday night at Steve Spurrier Field. The Volunteers got on the board with a pair...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Allgators#Texas A M#Usf
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Florida - Tennessee pregame notes

The No. 11 ranked Florida Gators will look to bounce back from last weeks loss with another SEC game in The Swamp this weekend. Their upcoming game for this weekend will be against SEC East rival Tennessee. Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record. Tennessee's loss came in week 2 against Pittsburg, while the Gators lost a close one last weekend against No. 1 ranked Alabama. The Gators won last years game against the Vols in Knoxville last year by a score of 31-19. This game will kickoff from Gainesville on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET and will broadcast on ESPN.
FLORIDA STATE
floridagators.com

Florida-Tennessee: What You Need to Know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida football team is back at The Swamp Saturday as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers under the lights for another SEC matchup. Don't Wait Until the Gate: For faster and more efficient gate access, fans should be ready by adding their Mobile Tickets to their digital wallet.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee ‘Not Leaning’ Towards Playing Two Quarterbacks At Florida

Josh Heupel met with the media Thursday for the last time before his team heads to Gainesville for its SEC and road opener. Tennessee’s quarterback situation is unstable heading into the rivalry game as Joe Milton has missed the last six quarters of play after suffering an injury in the second quarter against Pitt.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will host the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at 7 p.m. on Saturday. How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM. How to stream the game? ESPN.com. Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore,...
FLORIDA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
678
Followers
645
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy