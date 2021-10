The Aggies faced off against the Razorbacks at Ellis Field on Thursday, Sept. 24. Texas A&M entered the match coming off of their first loss at home since 2019, hoping to begin another winning streak. After 90 minutes and additional overtime play, the Aggies came out second best to No. 11 Arkansas with the Razorbacks scoring a single goal in overtime. The Aggies will return to Ellis Field to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO