CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Barcelona: Questions For Boss Ernesto Valverde Ahead New Season!

By Esther
asapland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona: Questions For Boss Ernesto Valverde Ahead New Season!. When the shift window slammed shut, there are some choices where you need to know like Busquets, Frenkie, Roberto, Vidal, Alena, and Puig. And each has its issues as well as advantages, but Valverde mainly used to think FDJ is the unquestioned starter. Now the question comes to Will Raki as well as Busi share the place of CDM? And some other questions what about Puig and Alena?

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman refuses to answer questions in a press conference

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman used his press conference on Wednesday to read out a pre-prepared personal statement regarding the club’s situation, before leaving without answering any questions. Koeman’s message was that the underperforming club were in a period of transition and the process required patience. The Dutchman’s job has been...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Philippe Coutinho to get Barcelona opportunity ahead of contract crossroads

Philippe Coutinho is set to get plenty of chance to prove himself this season. The Brazilian has struggled since his big-money move to Camp Nou in 2018 from Liverpool. He spent one year out on loan with Bayern Munich, winning a Champions League title, and has struggled for form and fitness, spending much of the last year out with a knee injury.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernesto Valverde
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
elpaisanoonline.com

New plans for this New and Upcoming Barcelona team

After suffering a devastating 3-0 loss to German side Bayern Munich we clearly knew what was expected with this new Barcelona team. With a new dismantled team we are expecting many different sides to Barcelona. Which individual player is willing to seek the role of captain but also be the face of this new team.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique questions La Liga over Barcelona’s fixture schedule

Gerard Pique has criticised La Liga over Barcelona’s schedule over the last week or so. It has been a difficult week for Barca, following up a crushing defeat to Bayern Munich with draws against Granada and Cadiz in La Liga. The Blaugrana have performed poorly in those outings, but according...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman on the verge of being sacked

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could be out of a job very soon. Per ESPN, the La Liga giants are exploring options to replace the Dutchman, with Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez emerging as a possible candidate. Barca president Joan Laporta reportedly had a long meeting following the club’s 1-1 draw...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fdj#Cdm#Cdr#Lcb#Rcb#Xi
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pedri & Jordi Alba back in Barcelona training ahead of Benfica UCL clash

Barcelona received a fitness boost on Monday with both Pedri and Jordi Alba back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva after injury. Both players have been sidelined since picking up problems in Barca’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich a little under two weeks ago. Sergi Roberto also trained after...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp being discussed inside Barcelona boardroom

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is being discussed inside Barcelona's boardroom today. Barca's board are considering the future of coach Ronald Koeman today after last night's Champions League defeat at Benfica - which followed their opening group loss at home to Bayern Munich. The Catalans could make a decision on their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona president Laporta talks up Chelsea boss Tuchel to board

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken highly of Thomas Tuchel to his fellow directors in recent days. With Barca coach Ronald Koeman facing the sack during next week's international break, Laporta has been discussing potential replacements with his board. And featuring prominently in those discussions is Chelsea manager Tuchel, says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Luis Suarez makes promise ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Luis Suarez has promised not to celebrate against former club Barcelona if he scores tonight. Suarez will go up against his former club Barca for only the second time since leaving for Atletico Madrid this evening. Atleti face Ronald Koeman‘s men at the Wanda Metropolitano in a mouth-watering encounter, and...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman discusses his Barcelona future ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Ronald Koeman has faced the press ahead of potentially his last game in charge of Barcelona on Saturday against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Dutch coach did address the rumors about his future and indeed kicked off his presser with a big smile by saying, “Let’s remember Louis van Gaal with this phrase. Good morning my friends in the press.”
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy