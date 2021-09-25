Colorado Redistricting Maps Getting Closer to Final

The results of the 2020 U.S. Census showed that Colorado’s population has grown enough to give us one additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The resulting juggling of counties and regions over the past six weeks is getting closer to the final version. But the independent commission established by voters’ approval of a 2018 ballot measure also has to redraw the maps for the statehouse congressional districts, and those maps don’t necessarily match the U.S. congressional seats.