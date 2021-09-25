CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincial Government to Cover New Cystic Fibrosis Medication

By Steven Wilson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting October 1st, the Saskatchewan government will provide coverage for the cystic fibrosis medication Trikafta. The drug has been shown to improve the quality of life for patients. "Trikafta is the single greatest innovation in cystic fibrosis history and it has the power to transform the lives of thousands of...

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach New High

The provincial government reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and five more deaths linked to the virus. This brought the total number of deaths to 700 since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations were up by 6, to 313, which is a new record in Saskatchewan. Of those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

Residents Not Satisfied with Moe, Province on COVID-19 Response

A majority of respondents in a recent poll by Leger say they are dissatisfied with the response to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The poll, which was released Saturday morning, showed 56 percent of respondents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are totally dissatisfied with the measures put in place by the provincial governments to deal with COVID-19. When asked about their thoughts on how Premier Scott Moe has handled the pandemic, 74 percent were very or somewhat dissatisfied. Only Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had a higher percentage of residents dissatisfied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
discoverestevan.com

Hospitalizations from COVID Down, But New Case Numbers Are Still Climbing

While the number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital declined Saturday, the number of new cases, and the number of deaths linked to the virus, both went up. The provincial government reported Saturday that there were eight more deaths connected to COVID-19. There were also 480 new cases, 86.5 percent of which were in people who are not fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Health Canada#Saskatchewan#Trikafta#Canadians#Cystic Fibrosis Canada#Government And Community#Cf
