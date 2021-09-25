CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Sloan, AP) A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa, and was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald. The Sioux City Journal reports that the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of injuries. People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.

Governor Reynolds Cheers New Ownership of Field of Dreams

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor is cheering the new ownership group of the Field of Dreams movie site and baseball field. Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s excited about the new ownership of the Field of Dreams property in Dyersville and thanked Hall of Famer Frank Thomas for his investment in Iowa. Reynolds says she’s confident that the Field of Dreams will become a world class attraction, and further expand economic development opportunities for Dyersville, its surrounding communities and our state as a whole.
Officials ID man killed in eastern Iowa house fire last week

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed last week in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department reported Tuesday that 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer died in the Friday afternoon fire. Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no other information was released. Firefighters were called to the home around 2 p.m. Friday and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Authorities say first responders tried to get into the home, but the intensity of the flames kept them from entering. Crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire. Officials said another person was treated for minor injuries from the fire.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports ten arrests between September 23rd and September 28th. Dillon Franklin Hastings, 23, of Clarinda, was arrested September 23rd on a warrant for Harassment 1st. Bond was set at $2,000. Seth David Travis, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested September 24th on a...
50% Increase In Des Moines Murders Matches Nationwide Trend

(Des Moines, IA) A 50-percent increase in Des Moines murders last year matches a nationwide trend. The F-B-I has released its 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting stats. That report shows 21 murders in Iowa’s Capitol City, up from 14 the year before. Homicides were up by more than 29 percent across the U-S, the biggest yearly increase since the F-B-I began compiling those records in 1960. The state of Iowa reported a total of 111 homicides in 2020.
Update: Council Bluffs K-9 Injured

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department K-9, injured while on duty Tuesday morning, underwent successful surgery to repair two broken bones. At about 10:10 a.m., officers and K-9 Rudy were searching an abandoned building for intruders at 500 West Broadway Street. The K-9 went through a door leading to a sloped section of the roof, slipped, and fell approximately three stories. Rudy suffered a broken Femur and Tibia.
Two airlifted following accident north of Cumberland Thursday evening

(Cumberland) A collision at the intersection of Oxford Road and 690th Street (County K/N28) in Cass County sent two people to the hospital on Thursday. Cass County Deputy Tim Olsen says the two vehicle crash approximately one mile north of Cumberland occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. “There was a 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Oxford and it ran the stop sign at 690th. There was a 2018 Honda Civic southbound on 690th. When the Silverado ran the stop sign the two vehicles collided. One ended up in the ditch and one ended up in a field. The two occupants of the Honda Civic had injuries and were both flown. The driver of the pickup walked away, he was fine.”
Iowa City’s Mask Mandate Extended Indefinitely

(Iowa City, IA) — Officials in Iowa City are extending the city’s mask mandate indefinitely. Mayor Bruce Teague extended the August 19th order until it is rescinded at a later day. It requires everyone over age two to wear a face covering inside public places. There are some medical exemptions. Teague has said the city will not seek criminal charges against violators, but highlight the importance of wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 664 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 29. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 267 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 17 in Crawford...
