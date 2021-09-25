Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed last week in a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department reported Tuesday that 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer died in the Friday afternoon fire. Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no other information was released. Firefighters were called to the home around 2 p.m. Friday and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Authorities say first responders tried to get into the home, but the intensity of the flames kept them from entering. Crews worked for more than two hours to extinguish the fire. Officials said another person was treated for minor injuries from the fire.

