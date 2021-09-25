Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
(Sloan, AP) A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident. Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa, and was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald. The Sioux City Journal reports that the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of injuries. People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.
