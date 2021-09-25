CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
QR Codes for Proof Of Vaccination Removed, Temporarily

By Steven Wilson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saskatchewan government is removing the QR records from the COVID-19 vaccination records on the MySaskHealthRecord, temporarily, after an issue was discovered with the rollout. The codes will not be issued on vaccination certificates again until sometime next week. It was discovered that the records of up to 19 people...

Are Masking or Vaccination Measures in Violation of the Charter?

Claims that mask mandates and vaccination requirements to do certain things are violations of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms are common in anti-mask and anti-vax communities. But those claims don't have much truth to them, according to an expert on the Canadian Constitution. University of Regina Emeritus Professor...
QR codes return to vaccine records in Sask.

Vaccine certificates are again equipped with Quick Response (QR) codes on MySaskHealthRecord, days after a privacy breach forced eHealth Saskatchewan to remove them. The codes, which allow businesses to quickly access vaccination information by scanning an image, were available online as of Tuesday morning. They return days before wide-ranging proof of vaccine requirements snap into place, and just as the government reveals how laborious an alternative for negative testing will be.
Alta. releases proof of vax QR code without an app to scan it

Albertans can now download their restriction exemption program QR code, however, it cannot be scanned yet. According to the provincial website, the AB COVID Records Verifier app will be launched to scan the codes soon. “The UCP has had weeks to develop a secure vaccine passport system. Every day without...
16 new, 96 active COVID Cases in Estevan Sub Zone

There were 394 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday afternoon, with 16 of those in Estevan's region. That brings the total active case count for Estevan's South East 4 subzone up to 96. There are 285 active cases in the entire South East zone.
COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
Vax passport QR codes now available in Sask.

The much talked about QR (Quick Response) code for proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now available. The province announced Monday morning that Saskatchewan residents with a MySaskHealthRecord account at eHealth Saskatchewan are now able to view their COVID-19 vaccination record in a new format that includes a QR code. It...
QR Codes for Simple Verification

Virginia Department of Health launches qr codes to verify Covid-19 vaccination records codes are secure and private. If you are are vaccinated in Virginia you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to obtain your free vaccination record with QR code. The code can be saved to your phone gallery, printed on paper, or stored in a compatible account.
‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
Residents Not Satisfied with Moe, Province on COVID-19 Response

A majority of respondents in a recent poll by Leger say they are dissatisfied with the response to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The poll, which was released Saturday morning, showed 56 percent of respondents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are totally dissatisfied with the measures put in place by the provincial governments to deal with COVID-19. When asked about their thoughts on how Premier Scott Moe has handled the pandemic, 74 percent were very or somewhat dissatisfied. Only Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had a higher percentage of residents dissatisfied.
New Cases Of COVID-19 In Saskatchewan Falls To 398

A bit of good news for the province, as the number of new cases of COVID-19, fell today, being lower than recoveries and lowering the total number of active cases. In Saskatchewan, there are 398 new cases, which when combined with 470 recovered cases lowered the number of active cases to 4,788.
Hospitalizations from COVID Down, But New Case Numbers Are Still Climbing

While the number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital declined Saturday, the number of new cases, and the number of deaths linked to the virus, both went up. The provincial government reported Saturday that there were eight more deaths connected to COVID-19. There were also 480 new cases, 86.5 percent of which were in people who are not fully vaccinated.
Apple Health app now supports vaccination QR codes from several provinces

With the release of iOS 15.0.1, Albertans can reportedly add their COVID-19 vaccination QR codes to the Apple Health app on their iPhones. According iPhone in Canada, Alberta’s vaccination QR codes support the ‘SMART Health Card’ spec, which is why they work with the Health app. Unfortunately, they don’t work with the Apple Wallet app yet.
New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
