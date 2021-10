The Locust Township Police Department is currently investigating two reports of suspicious activity in the 2100 block of Mountain Road, Locust Township. The suspect vehicles entered onto the property on different dates and times. In two of the videos, you will see a silver car going by the front of the home once, circle around and drive into the lawn behind the home. This vehicle was on site approximately (12) minutes. The vehicle re-enters the camera view as it is leaving the back yard.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO