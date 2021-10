For the third time in 13 years, Venezuela on Friday will slash zeroes off its inflation-battered currency, the bolivar. This time, it will shed six zeroes, for a total of 14 since 2008. With that, a million bolivars will overnight become one -- still the equivalent of about 25 US dollar cents. Venezuela's central bank announced the move last month to simplify transactions, with consumers scrambling to make payment for even the most basic goods or services. Seven one-million bolivar notes -- the highest denomination and very hard to come by -- are required to pay in cash for one loaf of bread in the once-rich oil-producing nation now battling the highest inflation in the world.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO