How Long Does A Hyatt $15K Free Night Certificate Take To Post? My Experience. If you remember my experience with Hyatt free night certificates aren’t always smooth. Last year, I foolishly started spending toward my $15K free night on my World of Hyatt card when my annual fee posted. The problem was that my anniversary wasn’t for a few more weeks after the annual fee posted. And that is what resets the clock for earning a $15K category 1-4 free night certificate, not the annual fee. Doh! Well, I didn’t make that mistake again this year. Plus with the changes to Hyatt’s terms, more on that later, I was able to kind of double dip a free night certificate this time around. So, how long does a Hyatt $15K free night certificate take to post? Has anything changed during the pandemic?

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO