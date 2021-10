Plays of note from Dallas’ win. Diggs with the early pick – We’ll probably talk more about the interception that Damontae Kazee had in the end zone during the third quarter, but don’t sleep on the play Diggs made in the first. Not only was it an amazing diving catch, but it stopped what appeared to be a big drive out of the gate by the Chargers. They quickly were marching down the field until Diggs jumped in front with the pick. That was huge for the momentum swing and confidence of the defense playing without so many starters.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO