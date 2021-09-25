CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Take: Pac-12 Networks makes watching WSU games even more frustrating

By Vince Grippi The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching a Washington State football game from home can be a frustrating experience, no matter what the result. And when the Cougars lose a tough one, as they did Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, the frustration can be multiplied by the presentation from the Pac-12 Networks. For a Power...

KHQ Right Now

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Cal

It seems like we’re always talking about Washington State’s offensive backfield, but that’s because it’s constantly generating storylines with its inconsistencies. It’s been years since there was this much quarterback instability at WSU. The Cougars have played four QBs, and it hasn’t helped that a talent-laden running back room has yet to hit stride. Fans have been wondering all week whether QB Jayden de Laura and running back Max Borghi will be healthy enough to play when the Cougs and Cal kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Berkeley. Cougar buffs should be concerned if either is missing, considering their offense’s lack of fireworks this season. De Laura has been the most effective option at QB by far, and Borghi is arguably the team’s best pound-for-pound player. If cleared to play, will de Laura still be feeling the effects of a left leg injury suffered two weeks ago against USC, and will Borghi be impacted by his left arm injury sustained last weekend? WSU coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday there’s a “good chance” they both return Saturday, but didn’t divulge any more than that. Borghi was on pace for 24 carries before getting hurt early in the second quarter last week. The Cougs will need their All-Pac-12 back against the Bears, who are third in the Pac-12 in rushing defense (120.8 yards per game). De Laura is a threat to run the ball and also more apt to sling it deep, which would come in handy against a defense that ranks 11th in the conference in passing (297 yards per game).
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

First FBS win on the line for struggling Washington State, Cal teams

BERKELEY, California – Nick Rolovich was asked earlier this week to detail his keys for Saturday’s game at Cal, and the Washington State football coach first offered some hard numbers that need improving. He said the Cougars cannot afford to turn the ball over. They did so three times last...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
Popculture

Pac-12 Conference QB Quits Team 3 Games Into 2021 Season

Another college football quarterback has left his team. This week, the Utah Utes, who play in the Pac-12 Conference, announced their starting quarterback Charlie Brewer decided to leave the program three games into the 2021 season. This news comes after quarterback Bailey Hockman announced that he's leaving Middle Tennessee State University's team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE

