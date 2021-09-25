CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

WSU defense stars but Cougs lose 24-13 to Utah, Max Borghi injured

By COUGFANcom
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON STATE'S DEFENSE played inspired football most of the way but the Cougs came up short in a 24-13 loss at Utah on Saturday. While the offense moved the ball early, it failed to finish off drives. The Cougar defense, meanwhile, took the ball away. Three forced fumbles, by EDGE Ron Stone Jr., linebacker Travion Brown and nickel Armani Marsh were huge. One came deep in Utah territory and finally led to a WSU touchdown. The others came deep in WSU territory, including at the one-yard line.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

House of horrors: Cougs blow late lead in road loss the Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III snaked his way through the Washington State secondary on an interception return in the waning minutes, his sense of deja vu must have been exhilarating. The Cougars’ version was quite the opposite. They made the game closer this time, but...
UTAH STATE
KHQ Right Now

Recap and highlights: Utah overcomes turnovers to beat Washington State 24-13

A Washington State team that was shorthanded in the offensive backfield struggled to capitalize in the red zone, conceded three turnovers and failed to secure its first Pac-12 victory of the 2021 season, losing 24-13 to Utah Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Cougars had an opportunity to punch in...
UTAH STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Washington State suffers big blow with Max Borghi injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Washington State lost its best pound-for-pound player on the first snap of the second quarter – no doubt a major factor in the Cougars’ ineffective offensive showing during their 24-13 defeat Saturday at Utah. Senior running back Max Borghi found a seam to his right and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Washington State running back Max Borghi questionable against Cal, quarterback Jayden de Laura 'closer' to return

PULLMAN – Standout Washington State running back Max Borghi is “questionable” for the Cougars’ game Saturday at Cal, and the status of sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura is not yet certain, according to coach Nick Rolovich. Borghi, a senior preseason All-Pac-12 pick, was sidelined after suffering an unspecified left arm...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Isom
KXLY

WSU football player injured in shooting near campus

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University football player was severely injured in the shooting near the university’s campus, but is in stable condition. Brandon Gray, a junior and wide receiver, was the person who was injured in Saturday’s shooting. The shooting happened near Williams Dr. and Lybeck Rd. where Gray and the other victim, Liban A. Barre, were found.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Nebraska's Scott Frost reportedly angry at officials after Oklahoma pregame skirmish

Nebraska and Oklahoma haven't played each other since 2010, but clearly no love has been lost between these former Big 12 rivals if their pregame skirmish is any indication. Roughly 20 minutes before kickoff of Saturday's game between the Cornhuskers and third-ranked Sooners, Oklahoma's team crossed midfield to jeer at a few straggling Nebraska players. The only thing separating the teams was the Cornhuskers coaching staff, though the remainder of Nebraska's team ended up joining before the "skirmish" disbanded.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougs#Wsu#American Football#Cougar#Armani Marsh#Utes#Fg#Td#Pac 12 Network
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Evergreen

WSU ‘cougs’ it against USC

The Cougar first and second halves were stark opposites of each other, resulting in a 45-14 USC win over WSU. After going up 14-0 in the first half, WSU fans hoped Head Coach Nick Rolovich could guide the team to an upset win over USC. Coug fans would leave disappointed after USC scored 45 unanswered points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cougcenter.com

WSU Photo Gallery: Cougars collapse against USC, lose 45-14

For the 75% of students that left at halftime, Washington State football looked to be the superior team in the matchup against USC on a rainy Saturday afternoon. But alas, football is played for 60 minutes, a fact that seemed to elude some of the players as well. Forty-five unanswered points by the Trojans in the final 30:32 dealt the Cougars their first conference loss of 2021 and lit another match under the ever-warming hot seat of head coach Nick Rolovich.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy