WSU defense stars but Cougs lose 24-13 to Utah, Max Borghi injured
WASHINGTON STATE'S DEFENSE played inspired football most of the way but the Cougs came up short in a 24-13 loss at Utah on Saturday. While the offense moved the ball early, it failed to finish off drives. The Cougar defense, meanwhile, took the ball away. Three forced fumbles, by EDGE Ron Stone Jr., linebacker Travion Brown and nickel Armani Marsh were huge. One came deep in Utah territory and finally led to a WSU touchdown. The others came deep in WSU territory, including at the one-yard line.247sports.com
