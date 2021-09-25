CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments. Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses. Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol to conduct special enforcement Oct. 2-4

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy says the Iowa State Patrol leads Iowa’s statewide Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force to reduce deaths on Iowa roadways. Trooper McCreedy says as part of that effort, the Iowa State Patrol will be conducting a unique enforcement...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

50% Increase In Des Moines Murders Matches Nationwide Trend

(Des Moines, IA) A 50-percent increase in Des Moines murders last year matches a nationwide trend. The F-B-I has released its 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting stats. That report shows 21 murders in Iowa’s Capitol City, up from 14 the year before. Homicides were up by more than 29 percent across the U-S, the biggest yearly increase since the F-B-I began compiling those records in 1960. The state of Iowa reported a total of 111 homicides in 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Federal Prosecutors Announced Charges Against 19 On Gun-Related Crimes

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Federal prosecutors are announcing charges against 19 people on gun-related crimes. The arrests were announced at a joint news conference in Cedar Rapids. They come as part of a nationwide effort to get illegal guns off the streets called Project Safe Neighborhood. Agents say the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the project’s effort to track gun criminals. All 19 arrests came in the Waterloo area – which had a 12-percent increase in violent crime last year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

SNAP Recipients in Iowa Seeing Increased Benefits This Month

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance – or SNAP — program will see their benefits increase starting this month. The Department of Human Services says most households will get an average increase of about 12 to 16 dollars per month for each family member. The permanent increased rate is due to a recent review of the SNAP program by the U-S-D-A. The change also coincides with the end of a different temporary increase in SNAP benefits that was put in place under a federal COVID-19 relief bill.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City’s Mask Mandate Extended Indefinitely

(Iowa City, IA) — Officials in Iowa City are extending the city’s mask mandate indefinitely. Mayor Bruce Teague extended the August 19th order until it is rescinded at a later day. It requires everyone over age two to wear a face covering inside public places. There are some medical exemptions. Teague has said the city will not seek criminal charges against violators, but highlight the importance of wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Four arrests on Atlantic Police report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports four arrests. 45-year-old Amanda Bashor, of Atlantic, was arrested September 15th on a Shelby County Warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. She was taken into custody and transferred to the Shelby County Jail. On September 19th Jillian Gauthier, of Denver, CO, was...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Board of Supervisors appoint Inspection Firm for Proposed Carbon Pipeline Project

(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this week appointed an inspection firm for the proposed carbon pipeline project. According to the proposed project, Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants. The process compresses the emissions and transports them through a pipeline to North Dakota. The carbon dioxide would be permanently and safely store underground in deep geologic storage locations.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge Rules For Animal Legal Defense Fund In Suit Against Cricket Hollow Zoo

(Manchester, IA) — A Delaware County District Court judge has ordered the owner of Cricket Hollow Zoo to pay a 70-thousand-dollar fine or serve jail time. The judge found in favor of the Animal Legal Defense Fund which had filed the suit. If zoo owner Pem Sellner doesn’t pay the fine the animal rights group will have the option of ending collection efforts – and Sellner will go to jail. Almost two years ago, two groups worked together on animal rescue efforts at the zoo in Manchester. They moved more than 400 animals living at the zoo to rescue partners and sanctuaries around the U-S.
MANCHESTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winnebago County Becomes 18th In State To Become Second Amendment Sanctuary

(Forest City, IA) — Winnebago County in northern Iowa becomes the 18th county to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The board of supervisors approved the resolution Tuesday. It stops local law enforcement agencies from enforcing any laws which infringe on the right to bear arms. Many of the counties adopting similar resolutions are taking the wording verbatim from a draft document produced by the Iowa Firearms Coalition. Hancock and Guthrie counties will vote on that resolution next week.
FOREST CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Cheers New Ownership of Field of Dreams

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor is cheering the new ownership group of the Field of Dreams movie site and baseball field. Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s excited about the new ownership of the Field of Dreams property in Dyersville and thanked Hall of Famer Frank Thomas for his investment in Iowa. Reynolds says she’s confident that the Field of Dreams will become a world class attraction, and further expand economic development opportunities for Dyersville, its surrounding communities and our state as a whole.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports ten arrests between September 23rd and September 28th. Dillon Franklin Hastings, 23, of Clarinda, was arrested September 23rd on a warrant for Harassment 1st. Bond was set at $2,000. Seth David Travis, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested September 24th on a...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 664 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 22 through Wednesday, September 29. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 267 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 17 in Crawford...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Council Bluffs K-9 Injured

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department K-9, injured while on duty Tuesday morning, underwent successful surgery to repair two broken bones. At about 10:10 a.m., officers and K-9 Rudy were searching an abandoned building for intruders at 500 West Broadway Street. The K-9 went through a door leading to a sloped section of the roof, slipped, and fell approximately three stories. Rudy suffered a broken Femur and Tibia.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mental Health Counselor Accused of Drinking, Using Marijuana with Minor Client

(Des Moines, IA) — State officials are suspending the license of a mental health counselor accused of smoking marijuana and drinking in Woodbury County with a girl who was a client. The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has accused 48-year-old Michelle Banks of Spirit Lake of unethical conduct. The Iowa Capital Dispatch was first to report on the case. Banks was arrested in April and charged with smoking pot in a car with other passengers and Banks was a therapist for a minor in the vehicle. Police found an open bottle of rum in the car and Banks, who was a passenger, admitted she bought the rum for the group to drink. An administrative hearing related to her counseling license is scheduled in early December. Banks is also accused of sending an inappropriate text message to a client in January. State documents indicate Banks at some point stopped taking prescribed medication and that has had an impact on her behavior.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Just Over 60% of Eligible Iowans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest COVID update shows 60 percent of Iowans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate among Iowans who are 65 or older is 83 percent. Over the past seven days, an average of 11-hundred people have tested positive for the virus and 24 percent are under the age of 18. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics infectious disease specialist Dan Diekema says the spread is largely driven by virus activity in schools where students under age 12 aren’t eligible for a COVID shot. Diekema said,”… a lot of transmission that can happen, and then that transmission is carried over into the community when you have such a large percentage of your population that’s unvaccinated.” Hospitalizations have dropped slightly for the first time in 12 weeks.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Secretary Of State Celebrates National Voter Registration Day

(Des Moines IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate celebrated National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. Pate began the day at a central Iowa high school to emphasize the annual awards his office gives to districts where at least 90 percent of eligible students are registered to vote. Twenty-two Iowa school districts received those awards last year. A record number of Iowans are currently registered to vote — and Pate’s office sent postcards to eligible voters who are not registered to vote. Pate says the mailing went to about 50-thousand Iowans who were shown through a check of driver’s license records to be eligible Iowa voters, but not among those who are registered.
ELECTIONS
