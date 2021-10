MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota cross country team will all see action this coming weekend, with the men's team and a segment of the women's team headed to Eau Claire, Wis. this Friday, Oct. 1 for the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational. The meet will be held at Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax, Wis., with the men's eight-kilometer race slated to begin at 4:15 p.m. and the women's 6k set to begin at 5:15 p.m. More information on the invite can be found through the link above.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO