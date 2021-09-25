CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Lease Agreement Tenant At Will

rismedia.com
 8 days ago

Hobbs, Boston Housing Court, 95-SP-04475 (Winik, J., December 18, 1995). Keep in mind, however, that in a rental situation, it may be more difficult to dislodge a tenant if they do not meet their responsibilities than with a transitional lease agreement. Simply put, as these agreements are often oral, it can be difficult to prove that a particular rule or provision has been introduced, let alone that the tenant has agreed to comply with it. In essence, a lease by agreement is a kind of monthly lease. Instead of having a lease with a specific end date, this type of agreement allows either the tenant or the lessor to terminate the agreement at any time. "Estate-at-will" is another name for a lease by agreement. .

blog.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

tnj.com

Landlord seeks to break lease, leaving tenants in the lurch

Q: I just watched one of your YouTube videos: Can Landlords Make Tenants Pay if They Break Their Lease?. What if it is the other way around? My landlord gave a termination notice to vacate the rental home on Oct. 23, 2021 for the following reason: “During this Pandemic Era, it has been truly hard on my business to be profitable at renting this property.” He wants to sell it.
makeuseof.com

Can Tenants and Landlords Install a Security Camera?

Security cameras at apartment complexes, sports stadiums, retail stores, and other publicly accessible buildings have long been familiar sights. However, thanks to a wide assortment of reasonably priced options, people find it increasingly attractive to install them at their homes. That’s okay if someone owns their property, but what should...
klcc.org

Tenants Group Calls On Lawmakers To Extend Eviction Moratorium

With Oregon lawmakers meeting inside the capitol Monday to draw up new political boundaries, a group that advocates for renters held a press conference outside the building to call for action on extending an eviction moratorium that expired in June. The Community Alliance of Tenants says eviction filings in Oregon...
hometownnewstc.com

Means Court Center gets first tenant

FORT PIERCE – The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency here unanimously approved a one-year contract Sept. 14 so Lincoln Park Mainstreet can relocate into the historic Means Court Elementary School building that the city purchased in 2020 with high hopes of using it to launch of a new community hub in Lincoln Park.
KOMO News

Seattle City Council OKs new leasing rules for tenants hit with higher rent charges

SEATTLE -- The Seattle City Council on Monday approved two new measures that will impose new restrictions on landlords who choose to raise the rent of their tenants. The full council approved the dual proposals, both of which had been endorsed last week by its Sustainability and Renters' Rights Committee and advanced by City Council member Kshama Sawant. During that meeting, several attendees spoke about the plan, which would apply to all landlords regardless of how many tenants they have.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County OKs Lease/Purchase Agreement for Motor Graders

The Sheridan County Commission has approved a Lease/Purchase Agreement with US Bancorp of Portland, Oregon to acquire two 2021 Caterpillar 150-15AWD Motor Graders. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave an overview of the agreement to the commission at this week’s meeting. These purchases are part of the county’s ongoing replacement...
njhcn.org

Talking to Tenants

Our Healthy Housing Ambassador, Ariana, has been conducting bilingual outreach and housing education over the last several weeks. She is going door-to-door as well as joining the YMCA at major events such as National Night Out, Backback Drives and more. She has had many fruitful conversations with her fellow community members about housing in Perth Amboy. The following was written by Ariana:
Arkansas Online

Rental aid tricky to navigate, Arkansas tenants say

The last piece of mail that Dulunzo Johnson got at his last apartment in North Little Rock was a letter from Pulaski County denying his request for assistance paying rent, he said. Johnson has since been evicted and is staying with a relative. He said his previous landlord planned to...
Plainsman

City approves lease agreements with Southeast Technical College

HURON — In a brief regular meeting Monday night, the Huron city commission approved a lease agreement for Southeast Technical College to utilize an office and a classroom at the Huron Community Campus. Huron Community Campus Director Doug Pietz stated that Southeast Tech will be utilizing the space to provide...
rismedia.com

HUD Funding to Help Prevent Veteran Homelessness for 28 Native American Tribes

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), has awarded $4.4 million in Tribal HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (Tribal HUD-VASH) grants to 28 Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs). This includes $1.0 million in expansion grants that will help house approximately 95 additional Veterans. The expansion grants were awarded to three existing Tribal HUD-VASH grant recipients and two new Tribal HUD-VASH grant recipients: Apsaalooke Nation Housing Authority and Fort Hall Housing Authority.
pasenategop.com

Yaw: Senate Committee Approves Creation of Significant Environmental Programs, Increase in Lease Agreement Transparency

(HARRISBURG) – The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy (ERE) Committee today approved three bills designed to create significant environmental programs and increase the transparency for lease agreements with natural gas operators. “Today’s actions will have a generational affect,” said Senator Yaw, chair of the ERE committee. “By establishing these two...
freightwaves.com

Communication still key in truck lease-purchase agreements: TEL exec

Sheri Aaberg didn’t waste any time delivering one of her key points in a presentation about lease purchases in a workshop Sunday at the annual meeting of the Truckload Carriers Association in Las Vegas. “One of the problems in the way it has developed is that it has a very...
soconews.org

Multi-tenant commercial cannabis provisions curbed by moratorium

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to enact a temporary moratorium on a ministerial permitting process designed to reduce the barrier to entry for small cannabis growers in the county at their Sept. 21 meeting, having found that the process does not achieve the results its adoption intended. Since...
rismedia.com

Orea Agreement Of Purchase And Sale Form 500

With your subscription, you have exclusive access to forms that you can use at any time and that are updated annually. In addition, you have access to a complete list of more than 300 residential and commercial clauses. Get more file management functions with the standard OREA form through RealtiWeb. You can save the information with your files, go back and reproduce the forms and more easily insert clauses into calendars. The information can then be used in other parts of the RealtiWeb file. All you need to do is sign up for LDD and pay the $80.00 annual subscription fee plus taxes. For the remainder of the calendar year in which you paid the license fee, you can then frequently access the standard forms.* OREA has added 4 new state of emergency clauses. Read more here...
Columbian

Building planned in east Vancouver; tenant unknown

A developer has submitted a preliminary application to construct a roughly 600,000-square-foot warehouse with multiple truck loading bays in east Vancouver. There is no listed tenant lined up for the property, but the project bears some of the hallmarks of a potential Amazon distribution facility. The project would be located...
rismedia.com

Common Issues Facing Condo Owners

Condo living can be an amazing experience, especially if you’re new to the real estate market. Condos provide an opportunity for private ownership without a lot of the maintenance associated with single family homes. If you want to own your home, but have a busy schedule, it could be a great option for you.
Itemlive.com

Landlord fires back against tenant complaints in Lynn

LYNN — Michelle Paul used to love living in her one-bedroom, basement-level apartment at 500 Essex St. Paul, 48, was able to secure this apartment more than six years ago through the Department of Mental Health. She has a mental-health disability and lives on social security. “We had a beautiful...
