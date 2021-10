Beaumont — Dozens of volunteers helped clean up the city of Beaumont this weekend. City leaders and the community teamed up to get the job done. At least 100 volunteers signed up for the first-ever community cleanup Saturday. Volunteers split up in groups and targeted different streets in Beaumont, picking up trash as they went. The massive community wide cleanup was organized by Harvest for Lost Souls church located on Highland Avenue. Chris Durio, Ward 4 councilmember joined the effort, as well as students from Lamar University. To learn more about upcoming events click here.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO