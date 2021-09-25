CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois football falls to Purdue in low-scoring affair, falls in fourth straight game

By Jackson Janes
Daily Illini
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a low-scoring affair in West Lafayette, Illinois fell to Purdue, 13-9, after failing to find the end zone and producing all its scoring on three field goals. “Very frustrating day, obviously,” said head coach Bret Bielema. “For me as a coach, I’m responsible for everything in this program, from the time we left Champaign to where we are right now, so there’s a lot of things I gotta get better at, to give us direction, to get where we need to be.”

