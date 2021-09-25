CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

'Pak has highest inflation rate and lowest income in world'

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government over hike in gas prices and said the country has the "highest inflation rate and lowest income in the world."Demanding to withdraw a proposed hike in gas prices, the Opposition leader said that rising gas prices are "unjustified" and "another foolish act" by the government, Geo News reported.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

NAB, FIA probing corruption in Islamabad airport construction, says Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were separately investigating the irregularities and corruption in the construction of New Islamabad International Airport, local media reported quoting the country's aviation minister. According to The Nation, minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan informed the country's Senate...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Chinese projects in south Asia facing hurdles: Report

Singapore, October 2 (ANI): After the initial fanfare about Chinese projects in South-Asian countries, the much-touted infrastructure deals in nations like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal are reportedly are stuck in limbo by delays, complications and increased costs. China's highly-touted Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seems to be losing its sheen...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

US will have to recognise Taliban govt sooner or later, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Amid Pakistan's continuous pitch for the Taliban government's legitimacy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States will have to recognise the outfit-led government in Afghanistan sooner or later. In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said that the country won't...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Energy prices drive Europe inflation to highest since 2008

Sharply higher oil and gas prices have pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest in more than a decade in September. Economists and central bankers say the jump in inflation is temporary — but the higher energy prices have governments nonetheless scrambling to ease the pain of higher utility bills for households.The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Friday that inflation came in at 3.4%, up from 3.0% in August and the highest since 2008.The overall inflation level was boosted by a jolting 17.4% increase in energy prices.Economists and the European Central...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

Russia to raise rates further as inflation at highest since 2016: Reuters poll

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will need to raise interest rates further to combat stubbornly high inflation that overshot forecasts and shows little signs of slowing, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Russia’s export-focused economy has already recovered to pre-pandemic levels and is on track to grow further. But the recovery,...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

China's hidden debt, a major problem for borrowers

Beijing [China] October 3 (ANI): Different countries owe at least USD 385 billion amount of debt to China which has slipped through scrutiny of international lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The "hidden debt" is due to an increasing number of deals struck not...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Imf#Ani#Opposition#Geo News#Pml N#Pakistanis#Lng
Birmingham Star

Opposition in Pakistan calls fuel price hike as 'dropping petrol bomb on people'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Expressing its dissatisfaction over the recent fuel price hikes in Pakistan, the country's opposition staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House here for what it called dropping petrol bomb on the people, according to a media report. After the increase in the price of petroleum...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Birmingham Star

BRI remains attractive as decarbonization push garners attention

NEW YORK, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continues to be seen as an opportunity of development especially for developing countries as global decarbonization efforts and their ramifications come into focus ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tax Foundation

U.S. Corporate Income Faces Third-Highest Integrated Tax Rate in OECD Under Ways and Means Plan

Under the House Ways and Means tax plan, the United States would tax corporate income at the third-highest integrated tax rate among rich nations, averaging 56.6 percent. The integrated tax rate reflects the two layers of tax that apply to income earned through corporations: the entity-level corporate income tax and the shareholder-level capital gains and qualified dividends tax. The Ways and Means proposal increases the tax on both layers so that the integrated rate would rise from its current level of 47.4 percent to 56.6 percent.
INCOME TAX
Birmingham Star

UK Navy frigate's passage through Taiwan Strait triggers China

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 3 (ANI): British Royal Navy's frigate Her Majesty's Ship (HMS) Richmond reached Vietnam on Friday through Taiwan Strait, on a four-day friendly visit, that has irked China which has condemned the vessel's passage through the sensitive strait as "a meaningless display of presence with an insidious intention."A picture of HMS Richmond arriving at Cam Ranh Bay was posted by the British Envoy to Vietnam.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Taliban to deploy suicide bombers to Afghanistan's borders

Kabul [Afghanistan] October 2 (ANI): Taliban have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers that will be deployed to the borders of Afghanistan particularly in Badakhshan province. The deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi of the province has told the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

We can be bridge between India, Latin America, says Colombian Vice President

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Marta Lucia Ramirez paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Ramirez offered Colombia as a bridge for India in all the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

WTO invites Promoter of Medusa EXIM, India to speak at WTO Public Forum 2021

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/ATK): Founder and promoter of Medusa EXIM, Sonal Jindal had been invited as a speaker by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at their Public Forum 2021. The event was held on October 1, 2021, and the topic for the discussion at the forum was 'Digitalization for development: Benefits for MSMEs in developing countries.'The event witnessed some of the prolific speakers keeping their views on the topic. The panelist alongside Sonal Jindal included names like Crispin Conroy (Representatives to the WTO, International Chamber of Commerce), Torbjorn Fredriksson (Head of the ICT Analysis Section of the Division on Technology and Logistics, UNCTAD), and Clarissa Iribagiza (CEO and eTrade for Women Advocate for East Africa, Mobile technology company HeHe Limited). The whole event was moderated by Natsaja Van der Geest, the Deputy Head of Strategy Advisory Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy