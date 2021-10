Miami got off to a tough start in the season opener against Alabama, but the more alarming loss already this season was last week to Michigan State at home. The 2 losses were a disappointment because the Hurricanes came into the season with high expectations following an 8-3 record in 2020, and brought 19 starters back for this season. Coach Manny Diaz also made changes to his defensive staff in the offseason, and took over as defensive coordinator, but the Hurricanes have struggled with tackling this season.

