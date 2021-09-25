CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies place RHP Archie Bradley on IL with oblique injury

By Darragh McDonald
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyPzL_0c87zmyz00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have placed Archie Bradley on the IL with an oblique injury, according to a team announcement. The club has selected the contract of lefty Kyle Dohy to take his place. To make room on the 40-man roster, lefty Matt Moore was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. (Matt Gelb of The Athletic first reported Bradley was heading to the IL and that Dohy would be coming up.)

This is surely a frustrating development for Bradley and the Phillies, as he has been a largely solid member of a shaky relief corps for the club. The righty has logged 51 innings for the Phils with an ERA of 3.71. His strikeout and walk rates are both slightly worse than average, at 17.9% and 9.8%, respectively, but his 55.7% groundball rate is excellent. This is his second trip to the injured list this year, as he missed more than a month at the beginning of the season, also with an oblique injury. If this injury is as severe as that one, it has the potential to finish Bradley’s season. The Phils are still hunting for the NL East crown and are just 1.5 games behind Atlanta, but another month-long stretch on the injured list would keep Bradley out of action until the World Series. For what it’s worth, Bradley himself said he hopes to pitch again in October, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Signed by the Phillies to a one-year, $6M deal in January, the 29-year-old is a free agent at season’s end.

As for Dohy, he was added to Philadelphia’s 40-man roster in November to protect him from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but cleared waivers and was outrighted off the roster April 1. The southpaw has spent the bulk of this year at Double-A, logging 37 1/3 innings out of the bullpen there, as well as 5 1/3 innings at Triple-A. Overall, he has an ERA of 2.95, with an excellent strikeout rate of 35.1%, but a concerning walk rate of 15.1%. As soon as he is called upon to enter a game, it will be his major league debut.

Moore was just placed on the 10-day IL September 23 with a lower-back strain, meaning Saturday’s transfer to the 60-day IL officially concludes his season. The Phillies signed him to a one-year, $3M deal in the offseason, based on a strong performance in Japan in 2020. Unfortunately, 2021 didn’t go quite as smooth for the 32-year-old. He logged 73 innings this year in 24 games, 13 starts, with an ERA of 6.29. His strikeout rate of 18.9% and walk rate of 11.4% were both worse than league average.

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Should the Philadelphia Phillies trade Aaron Nola this offseason?

Should the Philadelphia Phillies trade the struggling Aaron Nola this offseason?. In addition to totally revamping their bullpen, the Phillies will have a few decisions to make regarding their starting rotation this offseason. Namely, should they trade Aaron Nola?. Is this question a knee-jerk reaction to the fact that Nola...
MLB
audacy.com

Three of Phillies reliever Archie Bradley’s puppies are becoming K-9s

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Although Phillies relief pitcher Archie Bradley’s time is limited by a one-year contract, he’s putting his time in the City of Brotherly Love to good use by giving back to the community. Bradley and his fiance, Raegan Poole — who are both “huge dog people” —...
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Rhp#Il#The Athletic#Phils#Mlb Com#Double A#Triple A
MLB

'My heart hurts': Bradley (oblique) back on IL

PHILADELPHIA -- If Archie Bradley pitches again for the Phillies, it will be in the postseason. If the Phillies make the postseason. If his strained left oblique heals quickly enough. The Phillies placed Bradley on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a similar injury to the one that sidelined...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

Phillies recall IF Alec Bohm, reinstate RHP Connor Brogdon

The Philadelphia Phillies recalled infielder Alec Bohm from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the host Atlanta Braves. The Phillies (81-75) also reinstated right-hander Connor Brogdon from the 10-day injured list and optioned right-hander Ramon Rosso and infielder Luke Williams to Lehigh Valley. Bohm batted .245 with...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets Place J.D. Davis On IL Ending His Injury Riddled Season

Prior to the Mets' fifth straight loss on Sunday, they placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left hand. Davis missed two months in the first-half of the season with the same injury, and this time, it will end his disappointing 2021 campaign with just seven games remaining on the schedule.
MLB
Washington Post

Rays place CF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19 related IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday’s game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch-hit for during the sixth inning of...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy