Fresh herbs are wonderful to keep indoors all year round and are an excellent flavor bomb for dishes! If you’ve been wondering how to use fresh herbs in meals or want to start and herb garden but don’t have any meals to go along with it, this is the meal plan for you! The best part about growing your own herbs is that you can grow them indoors or outdoors. Just double check that they get the proper sunlight and water throughout the week. If you’re a beginner with plants, you could start with one herb plant such as basil, and then grow your collection.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO