NBA

Michael Jordan talking to Steph Curry at Ryder Cup gets meme treatment

7 days ago
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably the two greatest guards of their respective generations linking up at the Ryder Cup this week proved to be a goldmine of content for the World Wide Web. Michael Jordan attended the prestigious golf competition on Friday and ran into Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who was providing analysis for the event for NBC Sports. Producer and Curry collaborator Erick Peyton took a picture of the two chatting together and posted it to Instagram.

Stephen Curry
Michael Jordan
