I personally think the "Cockroaches" will now curb-stomp Texas. After the embarrassment of last Saturday, GP will have them ready...sweat will be flyin' !!. Claims that he could bring copyright lawsuits over someone "taking" his COVID song. He then claims that he is too busy thinking about the Longhorns to do it. Funny, it is Wednesday and he is still talking about us. As much as I hate to say it, I think that the horns will beat the frog.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO