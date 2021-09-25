CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Felton ‘feeling better by the day’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Felton is “feeling better by the day” after collapsing at a celebrity golf match. The ‘Harry Potter’ actor left fans worried this week when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to collapse at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, but Tom has taken to Instagram to reassure everyone that he is doing much better.

ETOnline.com

Tom Felton Was Dehydrated When He Collapsed at Golf Tournament, Source Says

Tom Felton was dehydrated when he collapsed at a golf tournament on Thursday, a source tells ET. The Harry Potter star had fans concerned after he was seen being held up by others on the course in Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Felton’s rep has not responded for comment. Pro surfer...
GOLF
codelist.biz

Tom Felton’s girlfriend: Who is the “Harry Potter” star dating?

Does Tom Felton have a girlfriend right now? The “Harry Potter” star regularly inspires fans on TikTok and Instagram with his content and celebrates the film and book series at least as much as the fan base. It’s hard to believe that some people think he hated his role back then. But today is not supposed to be about the Potterheads, today we are looking at Felton’s private life. Who is he dating? Who did he date? And of course we can’t avoid the rumors that Felton had something going on with a “Harry Potter” co-star … 😏
CELEBRITIES
audacy.com

Tom Felton of 'Harry Potter' fame collapses at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — British actor Tom Felton, known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup. Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced “a medical incident” at Whistling Straits and was taken to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses during celebrity golf match

Harry Potter star Tom Felton was carried off a Wisconsin golf course after collapsing during a celebrity match ahead of the Ryder Cup. The actor, who turned 34 on Wednesday, experienced a "medical incident" and was sent to a "local hospital for treatment", the PGA of America said. Pictures showed...
GOLF
Frankfort Times

Tom Felton collapses on golf course during Ryder Cup celebrity tournament

Tom Felton has collapsed on a golf course while taking part in the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament. The ‘Harry Potter’ star had to be driven off the 18th hole at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday (23.09.21) when he suffered a medical emergency which caused him to collapse.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tom Felton, fear during the "Celebrity Match"

Fear and fright in the USA during the "Celebrity Match" of the Wisconsin Ryder Cup. Tom Felton, the Draco Malfoy of the "Harry Potter" movie saga, fell ill and was taken to hospital. A great golf enthusiast, he just turned 34 last Wednesday. During the event Felton suddenly collapsed to...
GOLF
Birmingham Star

Tom Felton shares health update

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton on Saturday shared a brief update on his health, following the medical emergency he suffered earlier this week. The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a short video to share an update on his health, while also thanking...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Tom Felton was hospitalised after collapsing at a charity golf match

Actor and star of the Harry Potter film franchise, Tom Felton, was hospitalised after a "medical incident" on a golf course on Thursday. Tom, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was taking part in a charity golf tournament in Wisconsin when he collapsed. The star, best known for playing Draco Malfoy...
GOLF
TheDailyBeast

‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton Passes Out on Golf Course

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, collapsed after an apparent medical emergency on Thursday, according to TMZ. Felton was playing in a celebrity golf match at the Whistling Straits course in Kohler, Wisconsin, when he fell to the ground. Unable to walk, the actor was carried away in a cart, but seemed to be feeling better as he was spotted awake and smiling. Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was representing Ireland in a celeb-style Ryder Cup Tournament.
GOLF
