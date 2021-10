The TCU Horned Frogs hosted the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, with the winner picking up the Iron Skillet. The two teams didn’t meet last season because TCU had COVID-19 issues, and despite both team’s attempting to make it up at the end of the season, the scheduling never worked out. The last time they met, in 2019, SMU picked up a 41-38 road win. And for the first time since 1993, the Mustangs have won back-to-back games against the Horned Frogs. Here are three thoughts on the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO