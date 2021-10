I have a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel-drive. I never had any problems with it until recently. My wife was driving down the road at about 50 mph, and it started missing then blew the muffler off. I took it to a mechanic, and he did a diagnostic test that showed nothing wrong. He put another muffler on it, and about two weeks later, it did the same thing!

