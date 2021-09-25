Could You Last a Night in One of Iowa’s Most Famous Haunted Houses?

The phrase fight like a 'Boss' has special meaning for one Southern Minnesota community. The Land Between the Lakes, Albert Lea, is once again beginning to rally around one of their own as a firefighter is battling cancer once again. It's the third time in seven years that Albert Lea Fire Rescue Leutenient Brett Boss has battled cancer, and he along with the community are looking for another big win. But that's what happens when you fight like a 'Boss'.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO