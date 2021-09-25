CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Could You Last a Night in One of Iowa’s Most Famous Haunted Houses?

By Courtlin
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The story of the Villisca Ax Murders is a gruesome one. If you're not familiar with it, here's a quick summary using information from Wikipedia:. Sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on June 10th, 1912, Josiah B. Moore, his wife Sarah and their four children Herman Montgomery, Mary Katherine, Arthur Boyd, and Paul Vernon were murdered inside their home in Villisca, Iowa. Ina Mae and Lena Gertrude Stillinger, two children that were staying the night at the Moore's house that evening, were also killed.

krforadio.com

Comments / 14

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Fall Romance: Here Are the Top 10 Cities for Dating in Minnesota

The team at HomeSnacks.net have used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?. The last year and a half has been tough on dating. Stay at home orders and social distancing have...
AM 1390 KRFO

For The Third Time In Seven Years, Local Firefighter Is Battling Cancer Again

The phrase fight like a 'Boss' has special meaning for one Southern Minnesota community. The Land Between the Lakes, Albert Lea, is once again beginning to rally around one of their own as a firefighter is battling cancer once again. It's the third time in seven years that Albert Lea Fire Rescue Leutenient Brett Boss has battled cancer, and he along with the community are looking for another big win. But that's what happens when you fight like a 'Boss'.
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy