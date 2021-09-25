CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Out, Martin Back for Oklahoma State’s Conference Opener against K-State

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys will be a little thin at running back Saturday night, but they will finally have some health at receiver. Oklahoma State will be without LD Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Braydon Johnson and Logan Carter against Kansas State, according to Dave Hunziker. Bryson Green is also doubtful to play. The good news is that Jaden Bray is expected to play “on a limited basis,” and Tay Martin is all the way back.

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

