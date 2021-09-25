CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid winning run comes to an end after goalless draw with Villarreal

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6VXY_0c87r51R00
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made an important save in the first half (Manu Fernandez/AP) (AP)

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid saw their winning run come to an end after being held to a goalless draw by Villarreal at the Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who had thrashed Mallorca 6-1 on Wednesday night, are now just three points ahead of Sevilla, who have a match in hand.

Thibaut Courtois made a smart save from Arnaut Danjuma before the break, while Karim Benzema was denied by Geronimo Rulli.

Earlier, Victor Laguardia’s early goal proved enough to give Alaves an unexpected 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid, who suffered a first defeat of the campaign.

Alaves had lost their opening five games, but went in front after just four minutes through Laguardia’s header, who cleared a shot off the line during the second half to help secure all three points.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s early strike and a late goal from Rafa Mir helped Sevilla beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla midfielder Thomas Delaney was sent off for two cautions in as many minutes during the second half.

Substitute Marcos Andre struck deep into stoppage time to grab 10-man Valencia a 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Bilbao.

Inigo Martinez broke the deadlock with 20 minutes left, and after Maxi Gomez saw red late on, it looked like no way back for Los Che.

However, with five of the seven additional minutes up, Andre drilled the ball home from close range for his first goal since his summer transfer from Valladolid.

Paris St. Germain maintained their 100 per cent Ligue 1 record with a 2-0 victory over Montpellier at Parc des Princes.

Despite missing Lionel Messi through injury, PSG were still too strong for the visitors, as Idrissa Gueye fired them in front early on and substitute Julian Draxler added a late second.

PSG move 10 points clear of Marseille, who have played two matches less.

Jonathan David scored twice, his second from the penalty spot, to give champions Lille a 2-1 win at Strasbourg, who had Adrien Thomasson sent off late on.

Nice coasted to a 3-0 win at strugglers St. Etienne.

Amine Gouiri set them on their way with an early goal before Calvin Stengs and Andy Delort wrapped things up in the second half as the hosts suffered a fifth straight defeat to sit bottom.

Saturday’s other evening kick off saw Lyon held to a 1-1 home draw by Lorient, as an early second-half goal from Karl Toko Ekambi cancelled out Armand Lauriente’s opener.

Bayer Leverkusen moved up to second in the Bundesliga as both Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund suffered unexpected defeats.

With Bayern Munich having won on Friday night their rivals lost ground, Wolfsburg beaten 3-1 at Hoffenheim.

Bote Baku had given the visitors the lead, but Andrej Kramaric equalised on the stroke of half-time before Christoph Baumgartner completed the comeback in the final 20 minutes.

Dortmund were missing both injured forward Erling Braut Haaland and club captain Marco Reus away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Marco Rose’s side fell behind to his former club when Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria fired Leverkusen in front in the 37th minute, which proved the difference at the Westfalenstadion.

Bayer Leverkusen took full advantage as Florian Wirtz’s goal just after the hour gave them a 1-0 home win over Mainz.

Leipzig returned to winning ways with a 6-0 thrashing of Hertha Berlin at the Red Bull Arena, Christopher Nkunku scoring in each half.

Arminia Bielefeld’s search for a Bundesliga victory goes on after they lost 1-0 at Union Berlin to a late goal from substitute Kevin Behrens, while it finished 1-1 between Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne.

AC Milan went top of Serie A with a 2-1 win at Spezia.

Daniel Maldini, 19-year-old son of Paolo and grandson of Cesare, headed the visitors into the lead early in the second half.

Daniele Verde equalised with 10 minutes to go.

However, but Brahim Diaz’s close-range finish secured all three points for Rossoneri, who edge ahead of Napoli ahead of their game against strugglers Cagliari on Sunday.

Defending champions Inter sit third after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta.

Edin Dzeko scored an equaliser in the 71st minute – which ended the Nerazzurri’s 18-game winning run at home.

Saturday’s late match saw Nikola Kalinic scored in the 90th minute to earn Verona a dramatic 3-3 at Genoa who had fought back from 2-0 down to lead with a late double from Mattia Destro.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Watch: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of 'well drilled Villarreal'

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti discusses their clash with Villarreal. Ahead of meeting Unai Emery's Villarreal, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti insists they're under no illusions of how difficult an opponent they will face. Ancelotti says they must be at their best to defeat Villarreal and admits they go into the...
SOCCER
ktwb.com

Soccer-Ancelotti salutes Real Madrid fighting spirit after comeback win

VALENCIA (Reuters) – Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side for refusing to give in even when they were playing poorly, with his side snatching a 2-1 LaLiga win at Valencia after scoring two late goals on Sunday. Valencia took the lead in the second half with a strike...
SOCCER
vavel.com

Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal at the LaLiga

Foyth crosses low from the left. Danjuma hits it low, burning the glove of the goalkeeper. Paco Alcácer tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Alaba pulls it away. Pino carries the ball into the box. He holds it up a bit and plays it to Coquelin, who shoots hard. Courtois saves in two seconds. On the rebound, Paco Alcácer clears the marking.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Lionel Messi
BBC

Real Madrid draw 0-0 with Villarreal in La Liga as both sides stay unbeaten

Leaders Real Madrid and mid-table Villarreal continued their unbeaten starts to the La Liga season with a goalless draw at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's Real had scored 21 goals in their opening six La Liga games but rarely looked like scoring. Karim Benzema's shot and Isco's deflected header were their...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid struggled in Villarreal draw

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side struggled for intensity as they were held to a 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Villarreal. Los Blancos remain unbeaten in 2021/22 but their lead at the top of the league table will be cut to goal difference if Sevilla win their game in hand.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Unai Emery: We neutralized Real Madrid

Villarreal coach Unai Emery was happy with their 0-0 draw at Real Madrid. Emery says they matched Real Madrid on the day. He said, “We neutralized Real Madrid by playing with personality and demonstrating our idea of how to play. It is true that we lacked a little bit of cutting edge to be able to win the game, but we're on the right path. We're demanding of ourselves, we wanted to come away with the three point, but we can take a positive evaluation out of the team's work tonight."
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

One of the biggest games of the early La Liga season will be hosted by the Santiago Bernabeu this Saturday. Europa League champions Villareal will meet Real Madrid, with both teams securing a win in the mid-week game. Real Madrid beat an overmatched Mallorca team with a scoreline of 6-1, while Villarreal secured their first win of the season against Elche, 2-1. Both teams have the necessary quality for this to be an amazing match.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Laliga#Athletic Bilbao#Parc Des Princes#Psg
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Villarreal on LaLiga’s Matchday 7

Real Madrid is fresh off a massive 6-1 victory against Mallorca at home and in the weekend they’ll again play at the Bernabeu against the Europa League champions, Villarreal. Though Villarreal hasn’t had the best start to the campaign, they too are coming on the backdrop of a great performance at home against Elche in a 4-1 victory. However, the Yellow Submarine has only scored six goals in the league so far and Real Madrid, on the other hand, is flying high offensively.
SOCCER
MassLive.com

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga 2021

After a second-place finish in La Liga during the 2020-21 season, Real Madrid is off to an impressive start this year, winning five of their first six matches in the Spanish league, including one draw. They’re atop the standings, though it’s still early. Villarreal is hoping to get into the win column more after drawing their first four matches. They’re fresh off a 4-1 win over Elche on Wednesday as Villarreal hopes to push Real Madrid.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Where to find Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on US TV in LaLiga, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal won’t be shown live on US television, but it can be streamed to your TV too.
MLS
ESPN

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid style after late wins: 'Winning comes first'

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said "winning comes first" rather than playing with an entertaining style after his team grabbed late winners against Inter Milan and Valencia last week to maintain their impressive start to the season. An 89th minute strike from Rodrygo gave Madrid a 1-0 victory over Inter...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Yardbarker

Real Madrid set for midfield reshuffle against Villarreal

Ancelotti has been forced to balance his squad due to the demands of three games in a week with back to back wins over Valencia and Real Mallorca heading into this one. Injuries in defence mean Ancelotti is set to stick with the same back line which started in the 6-1 demolition of Mallorca.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Real Madrid stage late comeback to win at Valencia

VALENCIA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema scored within the space of three minutes deep in the second half to propel their side to a 2-1 win at Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday after the visitors were outplayed for most of the game. Valencia...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy