With the season less than a month away, it will be interesting to see how the Utah Jazz leadership responds after another heartbreak loss. They will have the chance to prove themselves in the playoffs. While winning in the regular season is nice, it’s more important to be a 16-game team than an 82-game team. With that being said, it’s time to look at the top five point guards that paved the way for the Jazz organization.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO