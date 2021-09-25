UFC 266 fight card primer: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega
The main event of UFC 266 will feature a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) and Brian Ortega (15-1-1 NC MMA, 7-1-1 NC UFC). UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega airs live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, September 25th. The main card will start with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7.00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN+ prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims kicking off at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.www.bloodyelbow.com
Comments / 0