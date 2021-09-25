Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Grant County