PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship unveiled

A total of 20 Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe earned a seat at the Reckoning World Championship, competing over the course of four days for the Set 5.5 title. The fifth TFT Worlds Championship is scheduled to take place over four days, showcasing one lobby per day. The first day will feature one player from each region, with the lowest seed competing from regions that have multiple representatives at Worlds. The next two days will have the remaining 16 players split into two lobbies, with the top four from each advancing to the Reckoning Worlds finals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO