CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship unveiled

By Wasif Ahmed
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTencent announced a new PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Championship during the first day of the PMPL South Asia Super Weekend today. The PMPL MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and South Asia Championship will feature 16 teams from several regions. In the spring split, the MENA region was integrated...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to watch the PMPL South Asia season 4: Format, teams, and stream

The fourth season for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is here. Twenty teams from across the region will be competing from Sept. 21 to Oct. 17 for a share of the $150,000 prize pool. The top teams from here will advance to the South Asia Championship. The...
WORLD
c21media.net

WarnerMedia unveils new Asia hub in Singapore

NEWS BRIEF: WarnerMedia has opened a new regional hub in Singapore to serve as the locus of its integrated business in Asia, excluding China and Japan. The company, which is in the midst of a US$43bn merger with Discovery, is bringing its Warner Bros, HBO and Turner brands in Asia together within the new facility, along with streamer HBO Max, which is gearing up for launch in the region.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Ripple to pilot a CBDC in South Asia

Bhutan aims to reach 85% financial inclusion through the use of a central bank digital currency using Ripple's private ledger. Being the only carbon-negative country in the world, Bhutan shares Ripple's commitment to sustainability. XRP army continues its fight for the interest of XRP holders, summarizes fair notice and the...
WORLD
Medagadget.com

South East Asia and South Asia Industrial Microbiology Market Grow at 6.0% Global Size, Segments Overview, Competitive Share Analysis, New Technology, Upcoming Developments and Business Outlook To 2027

South East Asia and South Asia Industrial Microbiology Market, by Product Type (Equipment & Systems (Filtration Pumps & Systems, Microbial Detection Systems, Air Monitoring Systems, Incubators & Culture apparatus, and Others), Reaction Consumables (Media (Simple Media, Complex Media, Defined Media, and Specialty Media), Reagents & Stains, and Others), Laboratory Supply (Bags & Bottles, Loop & Needles, Petrifies, Racks, Seals, Plates & Holders, Sample preparation & Collection, Filtration Discs and Membranes, and Others)), by Testing Type (Sterility Testing (Open System, Closed System, RTU Bottles, DCM), Bio-Burden Testing (Membrane, Funnels), Environmental Testing (RTU Plates, DCM, Hygiene Monitoring in Food, Air samplers, Compressed Gas Monitoring), Pyrogen Testing, Pathogen Testing (Traditional Method, Rapid (Platform)), and Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Industry, Government, Academia, Food and Beverage Industry, Testing Labs/Commercial Labs, and Others), and by Region (South East Asia, and South Asia), is estimated to be valued at US$ 626.4 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asia#North Africa#Europe#Tencent#Pubg Mobile Pro League#Pmgc#Pubg Mobile Club Open#Pmco
World Economic Forum

The 4 industries to empower South Asia, according to the World Bank

The World Bank has released a new report: The Converging Technology Revolution and Human Capital: Potential and Implications for South Asia. It examines how South Asia can capitalize on existing technologies, to accelerate human capital development and promote resilience to future crises. This is particularly important since South Asian countries...
ECONOMY
dotesports.com

The Infinity win PMPL Thailand season 4, qualify for the PMGC 2021

The Infinity have been crowned the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand season four. With today’s victory, they amassed the most points out of both seasons of the PMPL in 2021 to qualify for the $6 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The Infinity took a...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Galaxy Racer appoints Romeo Misao as Head of Marketing for India & South Asia

Dubai-based organisation Galaxy Racer has appointed Romeo Misao as its Head of Marketing for India and South Asia. According to the release, Misao will lead the regional marketing initiatives for both Galaxy Racer and Nigma Galaxy, the organisation’s esports division. Prior to joining Galaxy Racer, Misao was the Esports Project...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

United Rugby Championship: South Africa home matches could be relocated

United Rugby Championship bosses have put contingency plans in place to play home matches for South Africa sides in Europe in November and December. Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre are scheduled to be the first northern hemisphere sides in the URC to travel to South Africa at the end of the year.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hotelbusiness.com

Marriott expands South Asia footprint with 22 signings

On the heels of the 16th Hotel Investment Conference—South Asia (HICSA 2021), Marriott International has signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia—comprising India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal—in the past 18 months, expecting to add more than 2,700 rooms to its fast-growing portfolio. Marriott International currently is the hotel chain with the largest number of rooms in the South Asia region and expects to continue its solid growth with these new signings, according to the company.
ECONOMY
olympics.com

FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021: South Korea beat India

The Indian women’s basketball team suffered a 69-107 loss to South Korea in Group A of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. This was India’s second defeat of the competition after their opening day loss to Japan. Up against the world No. 19 South Korea,...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

Gambit and Spirit secure spots in 2021 PGL Stockholm Major

Gambit Esports and Team Spirit have locked in their spots for the PGL Stockholm Major, which starts on Oct. 23. The two CS:GO teams from the CIS region accomplished this due to their recent wins at IEM Fall 2021: CIS, which secured both of them a position in the top five of the CIS’ Regional Major Rankings by the end of the tournament.
VIDEO GAMES
trust.org

Homestays open doors to financial freedom for women in South Asia

From financial independence to a boost in self-confidence, women say opening their homes to tourists has changed their lives. NEW DELHI/KARACHI, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - No squat-style toilets for old people. Always use white bedsheets. Do not stare at the guests. These are some of the lessons Abida Ghulam Jilani learned as she trained to be a host at her homestay in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
INDIA
dotesports.com

ViCi pull out of BLAST Fall Showdown, to be replaced by Lynn Vision

ViCi have decided not to attend BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2021. The CS:GO team will be replaced by Lynn Vision, the runners-up of the Douyu Fall Cup, the qualifying tournament for BLAST in Asia. ViCi have withdrawn from BLAST to focus on IEM Fall 2021: Asia, which will take place...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Thousands brave heat as delayed Dubai Expo finally opens

Thousands of people toured Dubai's Expo 2020 on the opening day on Friday, braving hot temperatures as the Covid-delayed world fair finally opened its doors one year late. Visitors strolled or rode electric bikes around the huge showground, which has been built from scratch at a cost of about $7 billion on Dubai's desert outskirts. As temperatures touched 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), robot information systems buzzed down the shaded boulevards and formation jets plumed coloured smoke overhead. Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, is hoping to attract millions of visitors in a boost to its profile and standing during the six-month fair.
WORLD
dotesports.com

TFT Reckoning World Championship: Standings, scores, and schedule

A total of 20 Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe earned a seat at the Reckoning World Championship, competing over the course of four days for the Set 5.5 title. The fifth TFT Worlds Championship is scheduled to take place over four days, showcasing one lobby per day. The first day will feature one player from each region, with the lowest seed competing from regions that have multiple representatives at Worlds. The next two days will have the remaining 16 players split into two lobbies, with the top four from each advancing to the Reckoning Worlds finals.
VIDEO GAMES
KBTX.com

Gomez Wins Silver Medal with Colombia at South American Volleyball Championship

Former Texas A&M volleyball libero Camila Gomez recently won a silver medal with the Colombia women’s national team at the 2021 Women’s South American Volleyball Championship held in Barrancabermeja, Colombia. With the second-place finish at the event, Gomez and her team has qualified for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships,...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

VCS Winter Split tournament will be held later this year in light of the region’s absence from Worlds

Vietnamese League of Legends fans have had a rough couple of years, being without representation at three straight international events. Now, however, the region will have at least something small to look forward to during what would have been another disappointing offseason. The VCS will be playing an entire extra split of games, starting Nov. 16 and running until Dec. 31.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Escha dominates TFT Worlds play-ins, SMBappé runs 81811

Day one of the Teamfight Tactics Reckoning World Championship showcased a variety of winning comps with consistent high-level gameplay. Scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 to 4, the first day of TFT Reckoning Worlds featured play-in rounds. One tactician from each of the eight regions represented played a total of five games, with the top four advancing to the group stage. Escha, the only tactician from the OCE region, sits at the top of the leaderboard at the end of day one, while SMBappé from Latin America was running a classic TFT first-or-eighth strategy.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy