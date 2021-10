The Minnesota Wild — for better or worse — are entering a new era. With the high-profile buyouts of former franchise cornerstones and the obstacles posed by increased salaries for rising stars and attrition from the expansion draft, the Wild are left with a drastically different group on the blueline. Of the seven defensemen to play over 100 minutes for the team last year, only three are returning; Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, and Matt Dumba.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO