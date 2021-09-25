‘I’ve never been in a game like this before.’ Wilsonville escapes Scappoose with wild 52-41 victory, runs conference win streak to 26 games
The Wilsonville football team’s conference win streak is alive and well. But, as it turned out, keeping that streak going was anything but easy — not even close. The Wildcats, after jumping out to a super-quick 28-0 lead, had to fight off a furious Scappoose comeback attempt to get a thrilling 52-41 victory in a wild, back-and-forth Northwest Oregon Conference West game Friday at Scappoose High School.scorebooklive.com
Comments / 0