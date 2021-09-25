CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scappoose, OR

‘I’ve never been in a game like this before.’ Wilsonville escapes Scappoose with wild 52-41 victory, runs conference win streak to 26 games

By Dan Brood
scorebooklive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wilsonville football team’s conference win streak is alive and well. But, as it turned out, keeping that streak going was anything but easy — not even close. The Wildcats, after jumping out to a super-quick 28-0 lead, had to fight off a furious Scappoose comeback attempt to get a thrilling 52-41 victory in a wild, back-and-forth Northwest Oregon Conference West game Friday at Scappoose High School.

scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scappoose, OR
Education
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Scappoose, OR
Scappoose, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Football
Wilsonville, OR
Education
Scappoose, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Education
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Football
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Scappoose High School
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy