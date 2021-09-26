CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area nonprofit closing digital divide with 1st ever PNFT series

By Kristen Sze
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Have you heard of NFT's, non-fungible tokens? They are the latest craze, the digital answer to collectibles.

They are one-of-a-kind assets in the digital world that can be bought and sold, and can represent artworks, photos or even tweets.

Just like with cryptocurrency, a record of who owns what is stored on a shared ledger known as the blockchain.

This week, StreetCode Academy, an East Palo Alto-based nonprofit that provides free tech education to the community regardless of age, launched its first PNFT series.

P is for philanthropy. StreetCode has been named 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year in State Senator Josh Becker's district for its work this past year ensuring students in the East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Redwood City communities had access to laptops for remote learning.

StreetCode's Director of Strategic Partnerships, Damondrick Jack, or DJ Jack, appeared on ABC7 News "Getting Answers" at 3p.m. recently to explain how an NFT-based fundraising model can sustain nonprofits and their work for a long time.

StreetCode's inaugural pNFT series features influential supporters such as VSCO Chief Creative Officer Greg Lutze, former NBA player and Stanford standout Josh Childress, and NY Times Best Selling Author Julie Lythcott-Haimes.

You can support the fundraiser or learn more about Streetcode's free tech courses on its website.

Here is a link to Streetcode's Instagram

