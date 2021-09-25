Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for suspects in several armed robbery cases from this summer. Investigators said none of the thefts are connected. Police say two suspects entered the convenience store around 5:45 a.m. on July 25 and started grabbing items. One of the suspects left the store, while the other showed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspects then took off in a blue sedan.www.azfamily.com
