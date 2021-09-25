David Alaba superb, Real Madrid struggle vs. Villarreal in goalless draw

Looking back at the summer transfer window, it’s safe to say that the signing of David Alaba didn’t fully get the recognition that it deserved. Maybe it’s because Real Madrid signed the Austrian early during the window on a free transfer with the signing being all but confirmed in April or because of the high wages or possibly because before and after the signing was confirmed, we were too busy following the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane while also looking forward to possibly signing Kylian Mbappe. Regardless of the reason, Alaba has already shown that he’s made for Real Madrid and his signing was not only a great move by the club but also an extremely necessary one.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO