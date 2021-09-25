David Alaba superb, Real Madrid struggle vs. Villarreal in goalless draw
Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 home draw by Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday to end a run of five wins in a row in all competitions. Luka Modric had a shot blocked before Thibaut Courtois was called into action to tip Arnaut Danjuma's low shot around the post. Courtois also saved from Paco Alcacer -- and Nacho had a penalty appeal for a challenge by Raul Albiol waved away -- before Danjuma went close again, shooting off target as Villarreal ended the first half on top.www.espn.com
