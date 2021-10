The Varsity Volleyball team played Atlanta at home Friday night. The Lady Comets defeated the Huskies 25-14, 25-14, and 25-9. Coach Vieau’s comments about the game, “I was very pleased with our serve receive and defense tonight. The girls have been dialing it up intensity-wise and it’s really showing in how we pass the ball and dig up tough shots. Madison’s confidence is growing in her play at the net, and it was great to see the impact she can have on hitters this evening.”

